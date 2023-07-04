Man Utd to make final Mason Greenwood decision this month amid Roma loan transfer talk

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a final decision on Mason Greenwood’s future before the end of July.

The 21-year-old has not figured for the Premier League club since January 2022.

He was suspended at that point following allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Those charges were dropped in February, but Greenwood remains the subject of an internal investigation at Old Trafford.

He was been working with a private instructor, as he is yet to be invited back to full training at United, and continues to be linked with clubs across Europe.

Teams from Turkey and Italy are said to have shown interest in Greenwood, with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho – who is currently in charge of Serie A side Roma – the latest to be linked with a loan approach.

According to The Sun, a decision on the one-cap England international’s future will be made by the end of the month.

A source told The Sun: "Jose rang Mason’s dad and also spoke with Mason. He told him the best way out of his current situation is to start playing football — and that eventually all the hassle will fade away.

"Mason was pleased that he got in touch and it has lifted his spirits.

"He wants to get back playing and is just waiting for United to tell him what the future holds."

United are also said to have been contacted by Juventus, AC Milan and Inter.

Greenwood was included on the Red Devils’ retained list at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and is under contract until 2025.