Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez offers downbeat injury update as he continues recovery from foot surgery

After sustaining a metatarsal injury for the second time in five months, Lisandro Martinez admits patience is needed on the road to recovery.

Martinez out until 2024

Offers update on recovery

Recuperating in Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender suffered a fracture for the first time in April, but he was able to recover in time for the start of pre-season. Martinez featured six times for the Red Devils but the issue reappeared in September's 3-1 loss to Arsenal. The defender was forced to undergo surgery and is not expected back until 2024. Martinez is currently back in Argentina and has made it clear he knows he can't rush his recovery.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am in the process of recovery and happy to be here visiting the club," he told TNT Sports. "It is the second time that an injury like this has happened to me. So, you have to be patient."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag's side have endured a torrid start to the season, and injuries to key players have not helped. The Red Devils have had 17 first-team players injured at some point since the start of pre-season, including key defenders Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will take on Fulham on Saturday, November 4 and will aim to bounce back from a dismal 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup last time out.