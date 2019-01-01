Man Utd-linked Haaland given RB Leipzig transfer recommendation by Salzburg boss Marsch

The 19-year-old Norwegian sensation is wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs, but could follow the well-trodden path to the Bundesliga

RB Leipzig would be the perfect club for Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland, according to his current manager Jesse Marsch.

The 19-year-old is wanted by Manchester United and has been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Liverpool as Europe’s biggest clubs scramble for one of the continent’s most promising young stars.

He has already plundered 27 goals for his club this season, and on Tuesday will be looking to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring in all six Champions League group-stage games – with Liverpool standing in his way.

In January 2019, Hannes Wolf became the 10th player to move from Salzburg to Leipzig since 2015 and Marsch thinks the Bundesliga title challengers would be a good fit for Haaland.

"He has potential to be one of the best No.9s in the game," he told Omnisport. "It requires luck, being in the right situation, being surrounded by the right people. Staying healthy. I talked often about Erling having a father that played football and that's a big advantage for him, his father and him understand how to navigate this world.

"They made a really good decision coming to Salzburg. They could've gone to a lot of bigger clubs at 18. They saw that Erling needed one more step in his career, to continue to improve and make mistakes and find the right development path.

"For me Leipzig is a great club for any player, especially a young player and especially an explosive player who's good in transition so in theory it's a great fit for Erling. The people at the club are really, really good people and focused a lot on development of players, on taking care of players, on professionalism. The standard for the quality of a club at Leipzig is so high."

Marsch was assistant manager at Leipzig last season having previously spent three years in charge at New York Red Bulls.

The links between the clubs are obvious, and few would be surprised if Haaland ended up in Leipzig despite United’s interest. For now, though, he is Marsch’s man – and his coach just wants him to keep growing.

He added: "Erling is a special player for us. He's a goalscorer. He's aggressive around the goal. His overall mindset fits our club and our philosophy perfectly. It's great. He's young, he's explosive, he's dynamic and he's fearless.

"At 19 years old he has massive potential. I've been around other young players, including at Leipzig, that at 19 years old have major potential as well. The key for Erling is not what is his potential but the drive to achieve the potential and he has that.

"He has the personality that's never satisfied. He's always thinking about improvement. He's already a top professional in terms of how he takes care of himself and how he prepares off the field every day."

While there has been plenty of talk around Old Trafford of the need to replace Romelu Lukaku, United were warned off the signing of Haaland earlier this week by former striker Dimitar Berbatov, who believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all the attacking power he needs.

If Haaland were to move to Leipzig instead, it could have an impact on the future of star forward Timo Werner, perennially linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.