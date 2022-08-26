Man Utd interest in Dubravka transfer confirmed as Red Devils plot goalkeeper raid on Newcastle

Manchester United are in talks regarding a possible deal for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has confirmed

Red Devils want back-up for De Gea

Snubbed by German star Trapp

Dubravka no longer first-choice for Magpies

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are looking to bring in a reliable and proven back-up to David de Gea during the summer transfer window. That quest has led them towards a Slovakia international on the books of a Premier League rival.

WHAT THEY SAID: Howe has told reporters when asked if an approach from Old Trafford for Dubravka has been made: “There has been contact between the clubs and those discussions will continue. In terms of a final outcome, I'm reluctant to lose any important players from the group so that will be a decision that is out of my hands.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dubravka is no longer first-choice at Newcastle following the arrival of England international Nick Pope and may be tempted to try his luck competing for game time with De Gea – as the Red Devils also have European football on their schedule this season.

WHAT NEXT? United are eager to get another keeper on board before another deadline passes on September 1, and they have already been snubbed by Kevin Trapp after putting an offer to the Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper.