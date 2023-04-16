Man Utd injury crisis WORSENS as Marcel Sabitzer is replaced by Christian Eriksen in starting XI at Nottingham Forest after warm-up knock

- Sabitzer got a knock in warm-up
- Eriksen replaced the Austrian
- Midfielder adds to United's injury crisis
WHAT HAPPENED? Marcel Sabitzer pulled up injured in the warm-up before Manchester United's Premier League game at Nottingham Forest and was replaced in the starting line-up by Christian Eriksen.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer scored twice in United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Thursday. His injury comes after United lost Lisandro Martinez for the rest of the season and are without Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
