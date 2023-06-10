Man Utd are worried about Harry Kane deal but remain optimistic about signing Chelsea star Mason Mount

Manchester United are losing hope of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, but are optimistic of completing a deal for Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Kane a key target for United

Spurs resistant to selling striker

United hopeful of signing Mount

WHAT HAPPENED? United are said to be increasingly resigned to missing out on Kane's signature, per The Times, because they have received absolutely no encouragement that a deal can be done with Spurs. Kane's current contract expires at the end of next season but Spurs remain unwilling to do business, amid rival interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane had been touted as Erik ten Hag's top striker target, but the club are now said to be considering alternatives, including Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored nine Serie A goals this season. However, the Red Devils are making progress when it comes to securing a midfielder and appear to be closing in on a deal to acquire Mount.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount is said to be keen on joining United, and he has already agreed personal terms. But the club have yet to agree a fee with Chelsea, who have been left needing to trim their squad after appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Now the season is over, United are preparing for pre-season and will kick off their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign by playing Leeds in Norway.