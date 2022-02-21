Man Utd will get 'beat up' without their own Klopp, Guardiola or Tuchel, warns Neville

Manchester United have been warned that they will get "beat up" unless a manager of similar standing to Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel is appointed this summer, with Gary Neville seeing no way that Ralf Rangnick remains at the helm.

The Red Devils turned to experienced German coach Rangnick for assistance after taking the decision to part with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021, with an interim role filled through to the end of the season.

Rangick is due to head upstairs to fill a consultancy post once the current campaign comes to a close, with Neville looking for United – who have been linked with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag – to bring in an inspirational leader that is capable of competing with the Premier League’s elite.

What has been said?

Legendary former United defender Neville told his Sky Sports podcast: “In the summer, they have got big appointments to make, namely the manager.

“The manager has got to be right next season to be able to take on Tuchel, Guardiola and Klopp because if you don't take on those three with a manager who can face them like-for-like, you will get beat up.

“It has been proven over the last few years that great managers in this league will bring you great things; Manchester United need a great manager to compete with the ones that are at that level in this league at this moment in time.”

Could Rangnick be kept on?

Rangnick’s most recent game at the helm saw United recover from throwing away a two-goal lead at old adversaries Leeds to prevail 4-2 in a thrilling encounter, with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification still very much on the cards.

Neville believes the man currently calling the shots will have a big part to play in who fills the Old Trafford dugout next, but he cannot see the 63-year-old staying on regardless of how results play out from here.

The ex-England international added on Rangnick: “I don't think he gets the job at the end of the season, come what may, now. I think maybe there was a feeling at the beginning that it could happen; that isn't going to happen. Manchester United will have a new manager next season.

“I think he will have a say in who gets the job because what he has got is a real good view of the characters, personalities, performance levels and training levels of the current group of players so he is in a strong position to advise.

“He is probably in the strongest position to advise because he is having day-to-day contact with them. He is seeing how they cope with disappointment, how they cope with atmospheres, how they cope with big games, how they cope with training; can they meet the demands of the club? Have they got the quality

Article continues below

“People say he is a sporting director and a coach, but the reality is that his position as a coach is short term; his position as assisting the club, constructing their new methodology and structure moving forward is a longer-term position for two years. I'd rather him get that bit right; I'd rather suffer in the short term for the longer-term perspective being right.

“He has got good experience around building structures in football clubs and Manchester United do need that.”

Further reading