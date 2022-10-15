Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.

The 21-year-old is still on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill and it is thought he breached the conditions of his bail after contacting his alleged victim.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman told The Sun: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United since his initial arrest of February 2 this year and has subsequently lost commercial deals he previously held. In June he saw his bail extended while the investigation continued.