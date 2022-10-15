Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

Ewan Gennery|
Mason greenwood Man Utd 2022Getty Images
M. GreenwoodManchester UnitedPremier League

Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.

The 21-year-old is still on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill and it is thought he breached the conditions of his bail after contacting his alleged victim.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman told The Sun: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United since his initial arrest of February 2 this year and has subsequently lost commercial deals he previously held. In June he saw his bail extended while the investigation continued.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

36592 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 6%Liverpool
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 54%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
36592 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW