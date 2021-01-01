Man Utd fans break into Old Trafford and storm pitch in protest against Glazer ownership ahead of Liverpool game

The protests were sparked by the failed European Super League proposals, and turned ugly on Sunday afternoon ahead of the league fixture

Over a thousand Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer ownership ahead of the fixture against Liverpool, as some broke into the stadium and got onto the pitch.

Spurred on by the failed proposals of the European Super League supporters were protesting against the Glazer family and trying to push for the 51% fan ownership model seen in Germany.

It is the first planned protest the fans have taken part in since the ESL debacle nearly two weeks ago.

What happened?

Fans turned up at Old Trafford ahead of the game against Liverpool to voice their opinion about the club’s owners.

The majority held banners which read "50 + 1" in reference to the ownership model in professional football in Germany where the fans hold the majority of voting shares in clubs.

Flares were let off and fans could be heard chanting "we want Glazers out" ahead of United’s home clash against Liverpool.

Footage then emerged on social media of some supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford, having broken into the stadium.

Why are they protesting?

Manchester United fans have been opposed to the Glazer ownership since the American family bought the club in 2005.

They bought the club through a leveraged buyout for around £790 million ($1.1 billion). The money for the buyout was funded by debt that they would pay off from the club’s future profits.

Since then the club have already paid out over £1 billion (€1.4bn) in bank fees and dividends to the owners.

While there have been protests over the years they have ramped up again recently due to the club’s involvement in the proposal of the ESL.

Joel Glazer was one of the driving forces behind the now botched plans and it has reignited anger amongst the supporters who want the family to sell their shares in the club.

