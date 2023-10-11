Man Utd employees seeking exit route over 'disappointing' handling of Antony and Mason Greenwood abuse cases

A number of Manchester United staff are looking for new jobs after growing disillusioned by the club's handling Mason Greenwood and Antony.

Due to the club's attitude towards both cases, many 'disappointed' staff members are looking for alternative employment, the Daily Mail reports.

Some employees feel that remaining at United conflicts with their personal beliefs and morale at the club is said to be low.

Greenwood was loaned to Getafe this season after charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against him were dropped in February.

United initially considered bringing Greenwood back into the team, but decided against doing so after backlash from fans and staff. In their announcement confirming he would not be part of the squad, the club said that he was innocent of the charges.

That resulted in heated discussions between members of staff and chief executive Richard Arnold as it was argued that the club's statement resulted in many female employees suffering widespread abuse.

Antony, on the other hand, is currently being investigated after his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin claimed he had physically assaulted her on a number of occasions. The Brazilian was initially dropped from the team but has been reinstated by coach Erik ten Hag and came off the bench in their 2-1 win against Brentford last week.