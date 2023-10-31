Man Utd confirm details of Sir Bobby Charlton memorial service with procession set to pass Old Trafford for fans to pay respects

A funeral service for Sir Bobby Charlton will take place at Manchester Cathedral on November 13, Manchester United have confirmed.

The Red Devils legend passed away at the age of 86 on October 21. Tributes were paid at the Manchester derby on Sunday at Old Trafford and an anti-Glazer protest was cancelled out of respect for the former England international.

Now, United say the a formal memorial will take place on Monday at 2pm to celebrate Charlton's life. The club have confirmed a procession to the Cathedral will pass by Old Trafford for a moment of reflection and give fans a chance to say a final farewell.

His family will hold a private committal and have requested privacy around the arrangements for this. Further details of the service and procession will be revealed closer to the time.

Sir Bobby was one of United's greatest ever players. He played more than 750 games for the club over 17 years, won the European Cup, the English top-flight and FA Cup during his glittering spell there.

Few will have a legacy quite like his and, outside of United, he played a key role in helping England win the World Cup in 1966.