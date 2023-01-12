Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Moukoko sent Dortmund contract warning as free agency beckons for teenage striker

Youssoufa Moukoko has, amid links to Chelsea and Manchester United, been warned that Borussia Dortmund will not be held to ransom in contract talks.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old striker continues to run down his current deal with Bundesliga heavyweights and will become available as a free agent in the summer if no fresh terms are agreed. That situation is said to be interesting Premier League giants, with Newcastle reported to be another of Moukoko’s many suitors, and Dortmund have made it clear that they will not bow to extension pressure if they feel that unreasonable demands are being made by one of European football’s hottest prospects.

WHAT THEY SAID: BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Sky Deutschland: “I started 18 years ago with the proviso that there might be a little gratitude from time to time, but I’ve given up on that a long time ago. Gratitude is not a currency in professional football. Sadly, that really is the case. But I won’t hold that against anyone, because the business is simply the way it is.

“I don’t think the whole process is very normal. The difference is that he’s 18 years old now and he was at the World Cup and that makes it even more public. It’s totally legitimate that he is now trying to get a good position for himself. But it is also legitimate that we have our own ideas. If they do not coincide then the cooperation will not be continued. That is the ultimate consequence – but of course, we hope that he will stay with us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watzke went on to add of Dortmund’s position when it comes to contract negotiations with any player: “After the salaries have developed in this way, it is necessary to spread the risk a bit. Players then have to take risks. But of course we also know that sometimes it's not that easy, you have to have a certain toughness. You have to be willing to say no sometimes.”

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Dortmund will say “no” to Moukoko’s requests, with serious risks being taken on a player that would have no shortage of offers to mull over if a summer departure from Signal Iduna Park is confirmed.