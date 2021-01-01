Man Utd boss Solskjaer includes Ronaldo on dream-signing list

The Red Devils boss has been asked to select the players from an illustrious past at Old Trafford that he would most like to have at his disposal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked out Cristiano Ronaldo and Roy Keane as the two Manchester United legends he would most like to have at his disposal in 2020-21.

The Red Devils boss, who formed part of the legendary 1999 Treble-winning squad at Old Trafford, played alongside a number of iconic figures before hanging up his boots in 2007.

Peter Schmeichel, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney are just some of those that the Norwegian could have selected when quizzed on dream signings , but he has plumped for midfield steel and serious goal threat in his selections.

What has been said?

Solskjaer said during a Q&A session on United’s official website: “There are a few players I’ve played with that I’d love to have in my team, of course.

“I’d love the player Roy Keane, I’m not sure if I could manage him though!”

He added: “I’d sign him every day of the week, Roy was so influential but then again, I played with Cristiano and he’s been the best player in the world alongside [Lionel] Messi for the past 10 to 15 years now, so Cristiano.

“You’d take him in your team, for sure.”

How many trophies did Keane win with United?

Keane joined United in a British record transfer from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 1993.

He would go on to spend 12 years at Old Trafford , with the captain’s armband taken on in 1997.

The combative Irishman, who set the loftiest of standards for those around him, took in 480 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 51 goals.

A glittering spell in Manchester saw him collect seven Premier League titles and four FA Cups, while he also played a key role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 Champions League triumph despite being forced to sit out a final date with Bayern Munich through suspension.

What about Ronaldo?

A relatively unknown Portuguese teenager was snapped up from Sporting by Ferguson in 2003 and put on a path that would lead him to sporting immortality.

Ronaldo started out as a tricky winger for United, but soon discovered that hitting the back of the net was his greatest strength.

Six years in England delivered 118 goals, three Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and the first of what is now a haul of five Ballons d’Or.

Article continues below

A record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid was made in 2009, allowing him to enhance a standing as an all-time great, but there will always be a special place for him in United’s rich history.

Ronaldo, now with Juventus, faces an uncertain future with the Serie A champions, with Tuesday's Champions League exit at the hands of Porto leading to suggestions he'll move on in the summer.

Further reading