Man Utd post biggest transfer loss in past decade with €1bn net spend

Manchester United have posted the biggest transfer loss in Europe's five major leagues over the past decade with a net spend of over €1 billion (£846m/$1.14bn).

United picked up their last Premier League title in 2012-13 under Sir Alex Ferguson, and have only won three major trophies since despite investing heavily in new players.

A new study published by the Football Observatory has outlined just how profligate the Red Devils have been in the transfer market over the past 10 years as they sit top of the list for the highest negative net spending.

United's net expenditure

United have spent €1.5 billion (£1.3bn/$2bn) on new players between 2012 and the present day, with €467m (£395m/$534m) recouped in sales.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona complete the top four, all of whom have picked up five or more domestic titles compared to United's solitary success.

Where did the other English clubs place?

United and City have been joined by 12 other English clubs on the list, including Arsenal - who come in fifth with a net spend of €583m (£489.7m/$666m)

Everton (€429m), Aston Villa (€424m) and Chelsea (€413m) have made the top 10, while West Ham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Brighton and Wolves have also posted negative numbers.

Full top 10 list

Club Spent Earned Net spend Manchester United €1.5bn €470m €1.1 bn Manchester City €1.6bn €715m €984m PSG €1.4bn €504m €941m Barcelona €1.6bn €980m €650m Arsenal €1bn €446m €583m Juventus €1.5bn €981m €561m Milan €884m €452m €432m Everton €911m €482m €429m Aston Villa €701m €277m €424m Chelsea €1.6bn €1.2bn €413m

United's most costly signings

United signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal for €28m (£24m/$32m) ahead of the 2012-13 season, which proved to be a masterstroke as he fired the club to their 13th Premier League crown.

The club's subsequent big-money additions have been far less successful, though, with Ferguson's successor David Moyes adding Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata for a combined €77m (£65m/$88m).

Manchester United's net spend is the highest of any club in Europe's top five leagues over the last ten seasons.



They've spent just over €1 BILLION, according to the CIES Football Observatory 😳 pic.twitter.com/PzEzlgfEQz — GOAL (@goal) February 7, 2022

Louis van Gaal then invested €71m (£60m/$81m) in Angel Di Maria, who spent only one season at Old Trafford, and €40m (£34m/$46m) in Anthony Martial among a whole host of other signings that ultimately failed to deliver success.

Article continues below

A club record €105m (£89m/$120m) fee was later paid out for Paul Pogba's return from Juventus under Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku joined the club for €89m (£75m/$102m) while United's last permanent boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw a €95m (£80m/$109m) deal for Harry Maguire and a €86m (£73m/$98m) Jadon Sancho coup.

The Norwegian also brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club last summer along with Raphael Varane, but ended up being sacked in November, and his interim replacement Ralf Rangnick is still searching for a winning formula as United toil to recreate the glory days.

Further reading