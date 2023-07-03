Man Utd preparing second bid of £40m for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after ruling out Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

Manchester United could place a second bid for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund after missing out on Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Man Utd set to place second bid for Hojlund

Atalanta rejected first bid for striker

Man Utd cash-strapped due to FFP regulations

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are in search of a quality striker and were initially linked with a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane and Napoli star Victor Osimhen but Spurs have reportedly refused to do business with the Red Devils and Osimhen's price of £150m is too much for the club to match.

This has prompted the club to now turn their focus towards Atalanta's Hojlund. They have already seen an initial £31m bid knocked back by the Italian side and are now preparing to make a second £40m bid for the Danish forward, according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old appeared in 42 matches for Atalanta last season in all competitions where he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Due to Financial Fair Play regulations, United have been left cash-strapped. They are close to sealing a deal for Mason Mount soon and will then be left with just £65m to spend on a striker and goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT? Along with a striker, Erik ten Hag is also in search of a goalkeeper who could replace out-of-contract David De Gea in the team. They are currently linked with a number of goalkeepers, Andre Onana of Inter being the most prominent name.