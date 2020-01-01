Man Utd beating Liverpool would not be an upset - Keane

A Red Devils legend believes his old club are "more than capable" of getting a positive result at Anfield this weekend

Manchester United beating Liverpool would not be an upset, according to Roy Keane, who thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be heading into the match high on confidence.

Liverpool have stormed 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with two games in hand, having won 20 of their 21 fixtures this season.

Their only slip up came at Old Trafford back in October - when the Red Devils fought for a 1-1 draw - and they have since won 12 on the bounce.

In stark contrast, United find themselves down in fifth, some 27 points behind Liverpool, with a real fight on their hands to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool are expected to continue their march towards a first league title in 30 years on Sunday, but Keane has dismissed the notion of United being underdogs at Anfield.

Solskjaer's men are fresh from beating Wolves 1-0 at Old Trafford to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup in midweek, and boast a strong record against the top six this term.

"The word upset has been mentioned. Manchester United getting a result against Liverpool is not an upset. It's Manchester United," Keane told Sky Sports ahead of the blockbuster clash.

"They'll have to play well, particularly the goalkeeper, but they're more than capable of getting a result.

"It will be very difficult, it's always a tough game. But this idea that it's beyond them to get a result here [at Anfield] is ridiculous."

When asked if United can be excused for fearing a Liverpool side protecting a 38-game unbeaten run, Keane responded: "You can use that fear, fear is part of the game.

"You're always fearful of losing, but United also need to have a bit of confidence. They had a very important victory against Wolves.

"I know they've been inconsistent, but they have shown sides they can get results, particularly on the counterattack.

"It's going to be very difficult because Liverpool are flying, but fingers crossed United can at least turn up and have a go."

United will move to within two points of the final Champions League spot if they can beat Liverpool, after fourth-placed Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday.

Solskjaer will then start preparing his players for another Premier League showdown on Wednesday night, with Burnley set to arrive at Old Trafford.