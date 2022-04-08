Man Utd and Arsenal target Ruben Neves worth £100m, insists Wolves boss Lage

Manchester United and Arsenal have been heavily linked with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves for some time, but they have been told by Bruno Lage that the Portugal international will cost around £100 million ($130m).

Nine-figure asking prices are becoming increasingly common in modern football, with Jack Grealish breaking the British transfer record when joining Manchester City for a fee of that size in the summer of 2021.

Declan Rice is reported to be worth a similar figure at West Ham, meaning that those at Molineux will make any suitors of classy playmaker Neves dig deep in order to prise him away.

What has been said?

Wolves boss Lage told reporters when asked about the interest reportedly being shown in one of his key players: “I don't know if it's Man Utd or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us.

“What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.

“When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract.

“But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players.”

Ruben Neves only scores screamers 🚀 pic.twitter.com/luI12MPQCG — GOAL (@goal) February 20, 2022

The bigger picture

Wolves currently have Neves tied to a contract through to 2024 but are working hard behind the scenes to put an extension in place.

Fresh terms would help to fend off unwanted interest from afar, with United and Arsenal expected to be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Article continues below

For now, Neves is ignoring the speculation he continues to generate as he finds himself stuck on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old is nursing a knee injury that has kept him out of action since March 18, with the Portuguese facing a race against time in a bid to add to the 31 appearances he has made this season for a Wolves team that are chasing down European qualification.

Further reading