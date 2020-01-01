‘Man Utd are next in line to challenge for title’ – Owen sees Solskjaer’s side being ‘right up there’

The former Red Devils striker concedes that a few minor tweaks are still required at Old Trafford, but he sees the club heading in the right direction

Manchester United are “the next team to go and challenge” for the Premier League title, claims Michael Owen, with the Red Devils needing only “a little bit more” in order to become serious contenders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have finished as the best of the rest in 2019-20, with a timely run of form since the turn of the year seeing them wrap up third spot and Champions League qualification.

Liverpool and Manchester City have once again pulled well clear of the chasing pack, but they are there to be shot at and have an ambitious group of rivals looking to rein them in.

More teams

Chelsea have already spent bid this summer in a bid to push themselves back into contention, with the promise of more to come at Stamford Bridge.

United are also looking to add in the transfer window and have shown that they are starting to get the right pieces of the puzzle in place.

Owen feels the Red Devils are the most likely to give Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola cause for concern, with Solskjaer requiring a few minor tweaks before the 13-time Premier League champions can set their sights on the ultimate prize once more.

The former United and Liverpool striker told Premier League Productions: “The players now, they do look as if they are the next team to go and challenge the Liverpools and the Manchester Citys of this world.

Article continues below

“You’re looking at it for a long time now and they have been miles clear of anyone but on form in the last 20-odd games, United are right up there.

“I think another tell-tale sign was when they won it there (at Leicester on the final day to wrap up a top-four finish)- yes there was celebrating, yes there were handshakes and all the rest of it, but there was no crazy celebrations, there was a steely determination look from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as if to say ‘this is the bare minimum, hang on a minute we’re Manchester United’.

“Top four is bare minimum. They are not going to rest on their laurels now. They are playing particularly well but they still need to add a little bit more before they can go and challenge for top honours.”