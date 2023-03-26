Man Utd winger Anthony Elanga reacts to Barcelona transfer links & lack of game time for Red Devils

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has reacted to the speculation suggesting that he was a January transfer target for Barcelona.

Swedish star struggling for starts

Faces fierce competition for places

Linked with a move away from Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Sweden international continues to see questions asked of his future at Old Trafford after struggling for regular game time in the 2022-23 campaign. Elanga has taken in 24 appearances for United this season, but the majority of those outings have come from off the bench and he has been restricted to just five Premier League starts. With that lack of action taken into account, there were suggestions during the winter window that he had emerged as a target for La Liga giants Barca.

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to those rumours, Elanga has told Aftonbladet: “There was talk about it, but right now I’m focusing on United. We still have a big season ahead of us and need to finish as well as possible. That was in January, I can’t focus on that now. The best thing I can do is focus on the rest of the season [with United] and then I will get to talk to the club. I love the club, but it’s important for me to play. I’m still young. We have spoken to the club and they know what is required and I know what is required.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elanga faces fierce competition for places at United from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony, with the youngster admitting to growing agitated at his lack of minutes. He added: “It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach not me. I have spoken to Erik [ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it. We have a lot of conversations, not only about [the lack of game time] but also what is happening around. That’s the good thing about the club, we talk a lot and they help me a lot.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Elanga is currently away with Sweden on Euro 2024 qualification duty, but will be back in England ahead of United’s return to Premier League action away at Newcastle on April 2.