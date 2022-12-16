Man Utd planning €50m bid for World Cup star Cody Gakpo when January transfer window opens

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a €50 million (£43.1m) bid for Cody Gakpo when the January transfer market opens.

13 goals in total for PSV

17 assists in 24 club games too

Sought after in the transfer market

WHAT HAPPENED? As per The Telegraph, the Dutch World Cup star – who scored three goals in Qatar – will be signed this winter to help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo (who saw his contract recently terminated by mutual consent). The report claims that Erik ten Hag has prioritised an attacking signing this winter and the board want to back him with this deal, which they feel represents good value for money.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United managed has said: “Yes, we want to sign a forward in January but only when we find the right player. We will do everything in our power.”

While Gakpo has already spoken about the possibility of joining the Red Devils after he failed to complete a move to England in the summer. “I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds did come. Should I go there? Now I wait everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United opted to sign Brazilian winger Antony in the summer for a fee of £85 million. Gakpo evidently wasn't the priority at the time but with no Ronaldo at the club, Ten Hag clearly now feels as though more fire-power is needed.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? PSV do not play in the Eredivisie until January 7, by which time Gakpo may already be a Red Devil.