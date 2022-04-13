by Joel Omotto

Nigerian singer AG Baby, also known as Adekunle Gold, is among those singing Chelsea’s praises after Thomas Tuchel’s side produced a remarkable performance in their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg tie against Real Madrid before being knocked out in extra time on Tuesday.

The Blues were leading 3-0 at the Bernabeu and 4-3 on aggregate with 10 minutes remaining before Rodrygo reduced the arrears for Madrid.

The Blancos had who won 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, to force the game into extra time where Karim Benzema scored the winner for the hosts.

“Chelsea players will always have my respect, always,” AG Baby wrote on Twitter after the game, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

“Why is everybody saying they respect Chelsea, was it supposed to be easy? Someone was obviously down with two goals, was he supposed to just let Madrid come and win?” posed @HassanOlabisi1, who does not see anything unusual in Chelsea’s fightback.

However, @samueloni112 was quick to respond, saying: “Has the Nigerian sun affected you so much that you do not get the sense in people respecting Chelsea players because they were robbed and you just want to water down that effort?”

“Respect for? I'm a die-hard Barca fan but I supported Real Madrid. On a very good day, I would have supported any English team against Madrid. But those guys can be so lousy. Good thing they lost so planet earth will be at peace,” replied @ekenematthew10, who seems to feel nothing for the Stamford Bridge heavyweights.

However, for others, Chelsea deserve credit for almost clawing back the first leg deficit.

“Big love to all the fans, players and coach. They tried, they showed the signs of a warrior, Madrid showed class,” said @TimezMakinAlves.

“I’m a Madrid fan but I’m proud of Chelsea tonight [Tuesday]. [Mason] Mount, [Reece] James and [Timo] Werner for the first time impressed me tonight. They went down as true heroes,” commented @Wealth1412.

“I am just too proud of them. We might have lost the game but I am impressed with their effort. It isn’t easy. Blues for life,” responded @Tommycollectio.

@Homothayoshida believes the singer, who he claims is a Manchester United fan, should not have been watching the game because he is a ‘bad omen’.

“Abeg, hold your respect, you jinxed this game, I swear. If you were not watching this game, we would have won. Do not watch our games again,” she replied.

“Only Man United fans are saying something nice about Chelsea tonight. God bless you,” @Tifemi996 observed.

Goals from Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger had given Chelsea a 2-0 lead at half-time before Werner made it 3-0, 15 minutes from time.

The Blues were, however, unable to hold onto the lead and seal a memorable semi-final place when Rodrygo pounced on a sublime Luka Modric pass to make it 3-1 and force the game into extra time where Benzema won it for Madrid.