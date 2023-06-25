Man City table £77m Josko Gvardiol bid as RB Leipzig defender verbally agrees transfer to Premier League champions

Manchester City have reportedly tabled a new £77m (€90m/$114m) bid for Josko Gvardiol, who has verbally agreed to join the Premier League champions.

WHAT HAPPENED? City, who also won the FA Cup and Champions League to complete a stunning Treble last season, are determined to secure the signature of RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol, who the German club value at around €100m (£85m/$109m). The European champions have reportedly tabled a new bid worth £77m plus add-ons after reaching a verbal agreement with the player according to Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pep Guardiola is known to be an admirer of the Croatian international defender and wants his club to finalise the deal as soon as possible.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The defender has a release clause of €110m (£94m/$120m) that kicks in next summer, but City are keen to sign him in this transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's side also close to finalising a deal with Chelsea over the transfer of Mateo Kovacic, and will also be hoping to add Gvardiol to the squad in the coming days.