Manchester City signing Torres reveals which team-mate is his 'inspiration'

The 20-year-old also spoke about the impact of Pep Guardiola in his decision to sign for the Premier League club as he looks to develop as a player

Manchester City’s new signing Ferran Torres has hailed David Silva as an “inspiration” after making the same move from Valencia to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old winger has arrived in the North West with big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of Silva and replacing the departed Leroy Sane out wide.

Torres joined Valencia’s youth setup as a child in 2006, the same year Silva’s performances for Valencia earned him his first senior international cap for Spain.

“When I started at Valencia, he was enjoying his best time at the club,” Torres told Man City’s official website.

“He was always an inspiration and then, when he moved to City where he’s been playing his best football, I’ve always admired him. Above all, [what impressed him was] his ability to hold the ball, his capacity to make the final pass and his quality.”

Torres was also asked why he chose Man City as his next step, and what sort of player fans can expect to see.

“Being part of the project the club set out to me,” he said. “My aim is to grow as a player. I have a lot of room for improvement and the fact of having Pep Guardiola as a manager was a big factor too.

“It was crucial because he’s one of the best, or I’d say the best manager in the world and at the point I am at now in my career, he can get the best out of me.

“I’m always trying to improve. I always like to ask the reason why we do things and I think this is fundamental for improving and also because I think I’m young and I still have lots of things to improve.”

Torres is also confident he can bridge the gap from La Liga to the Premier League, noting he might not be exactly the sort of old-school winger fans might expect.

He said: “The truth is that English football is more physical than it is in Spain but I really feel I’m ready and I’m looking forward to getting going as soon as possible. I’d say that I have more strength than speed. I also make good crosses, but above all I’d highlight my power and strength.”