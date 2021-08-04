Manchester City set to complete £100m move for Aston Villa star Grealish

The Premier League champions will finalise the transfer in the next few days, breaking the British record

Manchester City are set to complete a record-breaking £100m ($139m) deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the coming days, Goal can confirm.

The Premier League champions put in a bid for the England international at the end of July, with reports indicating he is already in Manchester to sign a deal.

City declined to comment on the move but it is understood that the deal could be completed before City's Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

Why Guardiola wants Grealish

The signing of Grealish would represent the capture of one of the most exciting talents in English football and Pep Guardiola has been a big fan since describing him as an "exceptional player" in 2020.

Along with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, the City made the 25-year-old one of his priority targets this summer, believing he would add an extra dimension to his squad.

Grealish showed he could be a game-changer at Euro 2020 when he added flair and inspiration from the bench for England, and City believe he can bring even more quality to a talented squad and take them to a first Champions League success after missing out last season when they were beaten in the final by Chelsea.

Why make the move?

Grealish has been with Villa since the age of six and faced a difficult dilemma over leaving his boyhood club, but a move to Etihad Stadium offers the opportunity of challenging for the Premier League as well as playing Champions League football, which is some way off for Villa even though owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have ambitious plans for the club.

He has also made no secret of his admiration for Kevin De Bruyne and struck up a close relationship with rising City star Phil Foden with England, while working with Guardiola gives him the opportunity to elevate his career even further.

A record transfer

The £100m deal would be a new British transfer record, eclipsing the £89m ($116m) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016. It would also smash City's own transfer record, which was set by last summer's move for defender Ruben Dias who cost £62m ($79m) from Benfica.

City may need to break the record again if they are to finalise a deal for Kane, with Spurs expected to hold out for an even bigger fee.

