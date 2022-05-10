Man City's Rodri sees no signs of future teams matching quality of Liverpool rivalry

Manchester City midfielder Rodri feels that it will be "difficult" to find a team that can match the quality of his side's rivalry with Liverpool in the future, hailing the Reds as the "best oppoenent" he has ever played against.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's outfits have come to emerge as the dominant forces in English football over the past four seasons, with the pair winning the last four Premier League titles between them, as well as four EFL Cups, one FA Cup and the Champions League once in the same period combined.

The two sides are contesting the top-flight title once more in another fierce battle this season - and speaking ahead of his side's crucial trip to West Ham, Rodri admits that he does not think any other side will come close to the skill and power of the pair down the line.

What has Rodri said about the Man City-Liverpool rivalry?

"I think it's going to be difficult to find a team in the future at the level of the current Manchester City and Liverpool," Rodri told City's official club website.

"We will see, but I think both teams have been built with two different styles of football, but are similar in terms of efficiency.

"Without a doubt, Liverpool is the best opponent I have ever faced."

What has Rodri said about his Premier League stay?

The Spaniard is poised to make his 100th Premier League appearance this week if he features for City against West Ham and he admits that he finds himself at home in the competition following his arrival in 2019 from Atletico Madrid.

"Playing in the Premier League is incredible and even more so playing for Manchester City," he added. "We have shown it in the last few years in the competition.

"The Premier League is so demanding, so when you win the trophy, it is very rewarding and makes you feel proud. It's great playing in this country of football, with all the passion from all the fans."

