Man City’s Riyad Mahrez set to be offered mega £43m-a-year deal to join Saudi side Al-Ahli

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is a reported target for Al-Ahli if the Saudi Arabian side can wrap up deals for Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Daily Mail, Mahrez, whose contract at the Etihad expires in 2025, will be offered £43 million-a-year plus bonuses for a two-year deal - an offer five times bigger than the £8.5m-a-year extension he signed at City last summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mahrez is the latest big Premier League name to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Mendy is set to join the Saudi Pro League side, soon after Chelsea team-mates N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly transferred to Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal respectively. However, The Mail claims it is 'uncertain' whether Mahrez would leave City, especially after the treble-winning team allowed midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to join Barcelona this month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Conversely, the report adds the 32-year-old, who was 'disappointed' with his lack of game time towards the end of the season when he was an unused substitute in the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup, is 'interested' in ending his career in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? Mahrez is currently on holiday in the south of France. City are back in pre-season training in July.