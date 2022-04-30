Keep calm and carry on: Man City prove their mettle at Leeds to keep Liverpool at bay in title race

Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City: Match Statistics

Amid the chaos, Manchester City kept calm to keep their destiny in their own hands.

At Elland Road on Saturday evening, Leeds United did everything they could to drag Pep Guardiola's side into a match of disarray and disorder; one that was just as crucial to their relegation battle as it was to City's Premier League title hopes.

However, City know how to hold their nerve in high-pressure situations and, thanks to a 4-0 win which restored their one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table, the English champions are now just four more victories away from retaining their title.

Tuesday night's chaotic Champions League victory over Real Madrid was an extreme example of what can happen if you throw City out of their rhythm, with both sides exchanging punches like two heavyweight sluggers, and Guardiola is determined to stop it happening too often.

Ruben Dias returned to the ground where he made his City debut in October 2020 and instantly pulled together a struggling defence – and reprised the role here alongside Aymeric Laporte.

City's centre-back pairing provided City with the platform for their success, shutting down a passionate but toothless Leeds side who didn't manage a shot on target until the 89th minute.

Still, the hosts gave their all from start to finish, and there were undeniably moments in the first half when City looked upset by the home side's physical approach.

Bernardo Silva quarrelled with the home side's bench, Guardiola and Jack Grealish exchanged views over a hacked clearance, and Joao Cancelo almost recreated Seven Gerrard's infamous slip that cost Liverpool the 2014 title, before Ilkay Gundogan sprinted back to save his embarrassment.