Man City's treble parade: When it is, where & how to watch

Where to watch as European champions and domestic double winners Manchester City parade their trophies through the streets of Manchester.

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the last six years, along with the FA Cup and Champions League, and they will be celebrating their success with a parade through the city now that the season has finally drawn to a close.

The parade will take place in the city of Manchester and will feature the players, coaches, and staff of the club. It will be a chance for the fans to celebrate the team's success and show their support.

The parade is free to attend, but it is sure to be crowded, so fans are advised to arrive early to get a good spot. There will also be screens set up throughout the route so that fans can watch the action properly.

So, if you are thinking of making your way to the parade, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the Man City trophy parade?

Manchester City Council leader Cllr Bev Craig confirmed after the team's 2023 Champions League final win against Inter Milan on June 10 that a celebration parade will take place.

The club has a long history of holding victory parades - having won the Premier League for the third consecutive season - and they are set for the biggest party yet after becoming only the second English side in history to win the treble.

The parade will take place on Monday, June 12. Pep Guardiola and his squad are set to leave from Tonman Street, Deansgate at around 6:30 pm BST and travel through to St Mary's Gate on an open-top bus.

Last year, Man City's Premier League trophy parade took place on May 23 and started at approximately 6 pm BST.

Where will be the Man City title parade held?

In 2022, the parade bus started its journey at Exchange Square at around 6 pm BST before travelling to St Mary's Gate, then to Deansgate, and finally arriving at the Beetham Tower for a live stage show with the champions.

The City squad will take a different route for their 2023 parade. After arriving at St Mary's Gate, the parade will move through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing between Princess Street and Portland Street. A live stage show is then due to be held on Oxford Street. Onstage entertainment will start at 5:30 pm BST, with the players expected to arrive at approximately 7:30 pm BST.

Tickets are not required for this event, and so, it is suggested that fans arrive early to get the best viewing experience. However, screens will be set up to show all of the stage action.

How to watch Man City title parade?

Fans across the globe may be able to watch Manchester City's trophy parade live stream on the club's official website, Youtube channel and official app. More details about TV and stream options will be updated here as soon as they are announced by the club.

Region TV Live stream Worldwide N/A Man City official website, Youtube

Who will be involved in Man City's parade?

The entire playing squad and coaching staff at Manchester City, including head coach Pep Guardiola, will be involved in the celebrations.

There will be presenters involved to hype up the atmosphere and fans can also expect live music from bands and DJs throughout the event to further liven up the event.

