Man City FFP decision delayed until 2020

The Premier League champions have been investigated by UEFA over alleged breaches of financial fair play regulations

Manchester City are now set to wait until the new year to discover the outcome of UEFA's investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Premier League champions were referred to UEFA's financial watchdog, the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), over allegations that they manipulated the value of sponsorship deals.

A meeting of the adjudicatory chamber of the CFCB was due in December but it was postponed and the panel is not expected to reconvene until late January, Goal has learned.

City, who deny any wrongdoing, could potentially face a ban from the Champions League if found guilty of wrongdoing.

The CFCB's investigatory chamber opened a probe into City in March following allegations that the club broke rules relating to FFP, published in articles by German outlet Der Spiegel, which drew upon documents purportedly obtained by whistleblowers Football Leaks.

When UEFA referred its case in May, the club said in a statement: “Manchester City is entirely confident of a positive outcome when the matter is considered by an independent judicial body.

“The accusation of financial irregularities remains entirely false and the CFCB IC referral ignores a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence provided by Manchester City FC to the Chamber.”

Last month, an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the charge was dismissed.

It ruled that the club could not appeal at this stage because an arbitration case can only be taken to CAS against an actual disciplinary or final decision of a sports governing body.

Back in May, Pep Guardiola spoke to the press regarding the situation and maintains that he believes the club have followed the rules.

He said: “We are not guilty until it’s proven. This club makes a big step forward with the investment [we have made]. Can you do that without top players? No way. Money helps to buy the incredible players we have.

“But [regarding the UEFA investigation] we wait, if we’re punished we accept it. But I listen to my chairman [Khaldoon al-Mubarak] and my CEO [Ferran Soriano], they give me the arguments for why we are under investigation and I trust them.

“They tell me we are fair and we absolutely follow the rules, I believe them. If the opponents and contenders think it’s just about the money, it is OK.”

The CFCB has the power to ban clubs from UEFA competitions or carry out other punishments such as fines, withholding prize money, transfer bans or a restriction on the number of players available for European competitions.