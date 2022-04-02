Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al-Merreikh Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to conclude business in the Caf Champions League group stage undefeated when they host Al-Merreikh at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, Masandawana are playing for pride to finish on a high in Group A.

They enjoy a six-point lead and even if they lose, nothing negative will happen to the Brazilians.

While Sundowns have been recording victories, they are meeting Merreikh who are the only team to take points away from them when the two teams drew 0-0 in Cairo.

The Sudanese giants anchor Group A and have very slim chances of progressing to the next round which leaves them hard-pressed for a wide-margin win to boost those chances.

Saturday’s game also marks the return of a bigger number of fans to stadiums with FNB allowed to carry 50 percent of its capacity.

To complete their group campaign unbeaten, the Brazilians hope their fans will intimidate their Sudanese visitors.

Defender Mosa Lebusa is expected back after a long-term injury that has sidelined him since December 2021.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango could also be returning from injury after a video showed him fully participating in training.

Kennedy Mweene and Reyad Pieterse did well in previous weeks and made light of Onyango’s absence.

Certain to be back are Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala who missed the last game away at Al Hilal before taking part in Bafana Bafana’s international friendly games against Guinea and France.

Erwin Saavedra, Gaston Sirino and Rivaldo Coetzee are also expected to be back from injuries.

Al-Merreikh welcome back defender Emad Ali from suspension.

Ali was red-carded in the Omdurman Derby against Al Hilal and that saw him miss Merreikh’s last match against Al Ahly.

Sundowns have won their last three Champions League games which came after the draw against Merreikh in Cairo and before that game they had beaten Al Hilal in their group opener.

Their opponents Merreikh, on the other hand, have suffered defeats in their last three games.

They had started their group campaign on a promising note with that draw against Sundowns and victory over Al Hilal but they collapsed in the last three matches, leaving them at the bottom of Group A.

Merreikh have conceded eight goals in five games which is the highest number of goals in this group.

They face Sundowns who have scored seven goals in five matches and shipped in two which is the least in the group.