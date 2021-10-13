Mamelodi Sundowns trio and Orlando Pirates star Hotto scoop PSL monthly accolades

Mamelodi Sundowns have started the 2021/22 PSL season just like how they ended last term - firing on all cylinders.

It came as no surprise when the Brazilians’ forward Peter Shalulile and co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena were voted the PSL Coach and Player of the Month for August/September respectively.

Shalulile, last season’s runner-up on the goal-scoring charts, has been in red-hot form since the start of this campaign. He has scored five goals in the opening six league matches, contributing close to half the number of goals (11) scored by Sundowns in the league to date.

His contribution upfront has kept the champions atop the log standings since the opening day of the season. In making their decision, the judging panel composed of football print, online and broadcast media, commentators and analysts, were hugely impressed with Shalulile’s work rate in also helping out his side defensively, the remarkable timing of his runs upfront and of course the goals he scored.

The Namibian forward beat other great performing players such as Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM and team-mates Rivaldo Coetzee and Denis Onyango to the award.

The Sundowns coaching duo, Mnqgithi and Mokwena, who beat Royal AM’s John Maduka and SuperSport United’s Kaitano Tembo to the award, have overseen five wins, with one draw in their side’s opening six games, scoring 11 goals with their defence still to be breached.

They got the nod for their consistency in getting positive results despite being faced with negative results in their camp at the start of the season.

The league-winning coaches have also impressively created amazing continuity within the team in the new season by getting new recruits to gel and play the Brazilians style of play such as Grant Kekana, Thabiso Kutumela and Neo Maema.

Meanwhile, the PSL Goal of the Month for August/September went to Orlando Pirates’ Deon Hotto for his stunning free kick against Stellenbosch FC.

For their awards, Shalulile, Hotto and the co-coaches will receive a trophy and R7, 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.