Mamelodi Sundowns to investigate Al Ahly allegations over fan obstruction in Caf Champions League

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have promised to carry out an investigation over an alleged incident that delayed Al Ahly's bus ahead of their Caf Champions League duel at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Before the game, Al Ahly released a statement that said Sundowns' fans stopped their bus carrying their first team as they headed to the match venue.

"Mamelodi Sundowns received information concerning the circumstances and the alleged incident that led to Al Ahly being delayed for the match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium, in South Africa," the Sundowns statement read.

"Sundowns has initiated an investigation and has also contacted the South African Police Services to determine the facts and circumstances that resulted in the statement which appears on the Al Ahly website relating to the delay of the Al Ahly convoy at the FNB stadium by certain spectators.

"Mamelodi Sundowns will take strong disciplinary action, including preventing irresponsible supporters from attending future matches, if the complaints by Al Ahly are factually justified.

"Sundowns has a duty and an obligation to ensure that Al Ahly and any other football club that it hosts are treated with the respect, courtesy, and dignity that they deserve."

The Egyptian giants added that they were forced to take a different route and thus arrived late for the game.

"Mamelodi Sundowns will also be in contact with Al Ahly to obtain their version of the circumstances concerning this incident," the statement added.

"Mamelodi Sundowns is committed to maintaining and building its historic relationship with Al Ahly for the long-term benefit and growth of both clubs, their supporters, and African football."

The Brazilians registered a 1-0 win and consequently opened a six-point gap ahead of the African champions at the top of Group A. Sudan’s Al Hilal and Al Merrikh are the other teams in the pool.