Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi reveals Orlando Pirates' 'very big weakness'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed Orlando Pirates' weaknesses which they can exploit on Saturday.

Masandawana will travel to Orlando Stadium where they are scheduled to take on the Buccaneers in a PSL encounter between two teams that are still undefeated in the league this term.

Mngqithi stated that Pirates deserve some respect with the Buccaneers having secured an impressive 3-1 over Chippa United in Gqeberha last weekend.

“The most important thing when you come to matches like this is to always have a fair share of humility, and respect,” Mngqithi told the club’s media department.

“No room for arrogance, they have done well in their last few matches. But we are facing a very good team that is on form, that has just played a very good game against Chippa, showed their quality."

The 2009 MTN8 title-winning coach lauded Pirates as one of the strongest teams in the country on transition, but he explained that it can also be one of the Soweto giants' weaknesses.

“So we have to give it the respect it requires, and do our work, profiling them properly, do our analysis and see which areas can we capitalise on, which areas are they strong on, and make sure that we deal with that," he continued.

“And we know Pirates on transition has always been one of the strongest teams in the country. But be that as it may, that also becomes a very big weakness on their side."

The 50-year-old also pointed out how the Buccaneers have conceded four goals in their first five competitive matches this term.

"They also not very good with rest defence, they are open sometimes when they lose possession of the ball," he added.

"So it’s important to have that proper balance of dealing with their transitions and good counter-pressing and also, maybe some good rest defence.

"But also ready to counter the counter, because we might get something in that space.”

Sundowns defeated Pirates three times last season including the Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash which Masandawana won 4-1 in Pretoria.