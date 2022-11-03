Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies thump Wadi Degla to reach Caf Women's Champions League semi-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns Caf Women’s Champions League title defence remains on course after they beat Wadi Degla 5-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

Masandawana registered a big win on Thursday

They have now reached the semis with a match to spare

Now set to meet TP Mazembe in their last group game

WHAT HAPPENED? Boitumelo Rabale grabbed a brace while Banyana Banyana stars Lelona Daweti, Melinda Kgadiete and Bambanani Mbane weighed in with a goal each to seal the huge victory as Stade de Marrakech on Thursday. Daweti opened the floodgates for Sundowns 10 minutes into the contest, before Kgadiete doubled their advantage 15 minutes later. Following the 2-0 half-time lead, Daweti struck her first goal on the hour mark, before sealing her brace five minutes later. Mbane then completed the rout with 14 minutes to go

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result kept Masandwana on top of Group B and they booked a semi-finals spot with a match to spare. Having opened the Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Bayelsa Queens, Sundowns followed that up with Thursday’s heavy victory. They remain favourites to retain the title they won last season.

ALL EYES ON: Daweti is now on three goals after grabbing a brace against Bayelsa Queens. She is now pushing for the Golden Boot award.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Sundowns now prepare to wrap up their group campaign with a fixture against TP Mazembe on Sunday. Having already fired warning shots to their potential knockout round opponents, they would want to finish in style by winning all the group games.