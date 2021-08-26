Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena reveals ‘emotional discussion' with Tau over Al Ahly move

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion player sought the opinion of his former Masandawana coach before making up his mind

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau consulted him first before the player decided to join Al Ahly.

Mokwena says he had an “emotional” two-hour conversation with Tau who was unveiled as Al Ahly's new player on Thursday.

The Bafana star left Premier League side Brighton to join the reigning African champions coached by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

“I have my opinion on the matter, I am privileged that I have first-hand access to Percy Tau and I am humbled that before making the decision he did give me a call about two or three weeks ago,” said Mokwena as per Sowetan Live.

“Percy knows my opinion on this matter and our discussion was an emotional, two-hour conversation between father and son. I know Percy’s feelings about where his career is and what he would like to do.

“I know his idea of what he would like to achieve in football, but I think he knows my feelings on this issue and some of the things we keep behind closed doors because they are extremely sensitive.

“There are things that are said because there is mutual affection and trust, and Percy has my support regardless of whatever decision he makes and he knows that.”

Mokwena and Tau worked together since the player was in Sundowns’ development teams.

Joining the Egyptian giants put an end to a period of frustration for the Bafana forward since January at Brighton where his playing opportunities were limited.

He becomes the first South African to play for Al Ahly, following the footsteps of Mosimane who became the first tactician from the country to coach in Egypt.

“Percy is a strong man, he is like Messi. He has so much to show you every week. So let’s give him a chance to show,” Mosimane said recently .

“If Al Ahly can be the third-biggest team in the world and beat the South Americans [Palmeiras] that represents the whole of South America, then Al Ahly is a good team.

“Percy is 27 now. You want him to retire without playing football? Then we have the tag of him playing in the EPL. He is not playing in the EPL. They keep loaning him out. They have a pre-season now and they are playing friendly games.”