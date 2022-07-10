Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi excited for African Super League

The Caf executive committee recently resolved that the new continental club competition will kickoff in August 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has reacted to the introduction of the African Super League.

The Super League will be officially launched in August 2022 but will only commence 12 months later.

Mngqithi has welcomed the new competition whose format and teams are yet to be finalised.

“To be honest, we are so excited about the new tournament,” said Mngqithi as per Soccer Laduma.

“It is always great to match ourselves with other teams in the continent. So the Super Cup presents that opportunity to see ourselves against other teams and see whether we are in a good position to compete at that level.”

It is not yet known what will happen to the Caf Champions League following the introduction of the Super League.

The new competition comes as Sundowns have struggled to win the Champions League since claiming their only title in 2016.

Having dominated the domestic scene in recent years, Masandawana are keen to conquer the continent as well.

They are preparing for another shot at the Champions League next season before the Super League starts.

In getting ready for the upcoming term, the Brazilians have so far signed Sipho Mbule from SuperSport United.

“I am happy with the progress that Mbule has made. Physically, he looks very good. But we still have a lot of work to do,” Mngqithi said.

“Players that are also coming from injury it's also very important for them to gain confidence and see if they can also compete.

“We are hoping that [Erwin] Saavedra will be in a good shape and also Rivaldo Coetzee and all the other players that we are bringing in will be in a position to help us.”

Ethiopian forward Abubeker Nassir is said to be on his way to Chloorkop while Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil is reported to have changed his mind and opted against joining Sundowns.