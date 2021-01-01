Mame Diouf nets brace as Hatayspor subdue Genclerbirligi

The Senegal international got a second-half double as Omer Erdogan's Star of the South strolled past the Youth

Mame Diouf was at the double as Hatayspor defeated Genclerbirligi 3-1 in Tuesday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Unbeaten in their last three matches, the Star of the South welcomed relegation-threatened Youth to the Hatay New Stadium. And after 90 minutes, they sent the visitors home empty-handed.

Eight minutes into the clash, the hosts took the lead courtesy of Rayane Aabid’s effort after profiting from an Aaron Boupendza pass.

The French winger of Moroccan descent put the ball past Swedish goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt. The visitors tried to equalise almost immediately, albeit, Sandro Lima was denied by brilliant goalkeeping by Munir Mohamedi.

After 45 minutes, it was Omer Erdogan’s men who went into the break with a slim one-goal advantage.

Six minutes into the second half, Diouf doubled his side’s advantage by tucking the ball inside an empty net after David Akintola had rounded goalkeeper Nordfeldt.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the visiting side attacked in their numbers, yet they were unsuccessful in front of goal.

Nonetheless, they reduced the deficit with 12 minutes left on the clock as Robert Piris converted from the penalty spot following a rough challenge on Romanian striker Bogdan Stancu in the box.

In the 84th minute, Diouf completed his brace to help his team restore their two-goal advantage.

With his efforts, he has now scored 18 goals in 38 Turkish elite division matches – to move within touching distance near Gabon’s Boupendza – who lead the goal scorer’s chart with 21 goals.

While he was in action from start to finish alongside Mohamedi (Morocco), Boupenza, and French defender of Cameroonian origin Jean-Claude Billong, Ghana’s Isaac Sackey was substituted for Muhammed Mert in the 90th minute.

Also, Nigeria’s Akintola was replaced in the 69th minute by Liberia’s Mohammed Kamara. Whereas, Mali's Youssouf Kone, Ghana's Joseph Akomadi, and Mali's Adama Traore were not listed for action.

On the other side, Giovanni Sio was handed a place in the starting XI but was subbed off for Sefa Yilmaz in the 57th minute with Senegal's Zargo Toure and Togo's Floyd Ayite not getting the chance to play.

With this result, Hatayspor climbed to fifth in the log having accrued 57 points from 36 games. Genclerbirligi sit in 20th place with 35 points from the same number of matches.