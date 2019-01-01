FAM president Hamidin attends AFC Finance Committee meeting
The Malaysian FA (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin on Tuesday attended the first meeting of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Finance Committee, held at the AFC House in Bukit Jalil.
Hamidin is the Deputy Chairperson of the committee for the 2019-2023 term, while the meeting itself was chaired by committee chairperson Mariano V. Araneta Jr.
Among the agendas discussed in the meeting were the budget arrangement for 2019, the allocation of budget for the coming year, organisational structuring and its financial performance evaluation up to the month of September.
