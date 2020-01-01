Malawi striker Tabitha Chawinga retains Chinese Women's Player of the Year award

For the second season on the bounce, the 24-year-old has won the coveted accolade in her second campaign in the Chinese top-flight

Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga has retained the Chinese Women's Super League [CWSL] Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.

The Malawi international bagged the award for the second season in a row following her impressive 2019 campaign with Jiangsu.

The 24-year-old received her prize, along with teammate Peng Shemang, who won the best goalkeeper and youth player of the year for the outgone season, at Jiangsu training on Saturday.

JIANGSU SUNING | Two players of the squad today received awards for their efforts in 2019.



• Peng Shimeng was named the Best Goalkeeper and also the Best Young Player of #CWSL.



• Tabitha Chawinga won three: Best Player of CWSL, Topscorer of CWSL and Topscorer of FA Cup. pic.twitter.com/rBnqdSXmR9 — China Women's Football - 中国女足 (@CHNWNT) August 9, 2020

Chawinga scored 12 goals in CWSL games for Jiangsu during the year under review, coming up to 38 in all competitions, along with three in the AFC Women's Club Championship in South Korea.

During the season, she made history as the first player to score in the maiden Asian club competition and, emerged top scorer of the Women's FA Cup and Championship, with 23 goals in 12 games.

The Malawian built on her fine debut season in 2018, scoring 31 goals in all outings, plus 17 CWSL goals on joining from Swedish side Kvarnsveden after claiming top scorer with 25 goals.

Her awe-inspiring exploits saw her retain the coveted prize as the best player in China after helping Jiangsu to a first Chinese title since 2009, as they won a quadruple, including the Super Cup.

Having won back-to-back best player awards in China, the Jiangsu star will aim to keep the prize for the third time in a row this year.