'We want to leave a good legacy' Spain star Aitana Bonmati insists national team is ready to return to action after Luis Rubiales scandal

The Barcelona star asserted that the World Cup winners are eager to return to normalcy following a deal struck with their football federation

Expressed desire to 'leave good conditions' for generations to come

Called for 'egalitarian society' in wake of kissing scandal

Spain will play for the second time since World Cup win this week

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup winners have reached an agreement with the Spanish football federation to make "immediate and profound" change to their structure, following a month-long boycott from the players. The pledge comes five weeks after former president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup trophy ceremony.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bonmati, speaking at a press conference before Spain's Nations League clash with Switzerland, asserted that the team is happy with the deal, and eager to play football:

“We would like to return to normality knowing that there are things to improve. We are committed to making everything go better and leaving a good legacy and conditions... We are here to play football but we have a loudspeaker and a responsibility to leave football and women in a better place than we found it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup MVP also insisted that the environment has already improved around the team following a 'complicated' period. "Things are calmer, not only between us but with the entire coaching staff and with all the members of the Federation."

WHAT NEXT? Spain will face Switzerland in a Nations League clash tomorrow, where they will hope to build on their 3-2 win over Sweden last week.