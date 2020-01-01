Maja scores as Bordeaux lose at Olympique Marseille

The 21-year-old striker got his second league goal of the season as the Girondins ended up on the losing side against Andre Villas-Boas’ men

Josh Maja got Bordeaux’s only goal in their 3-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in Saturday’s French elite division fixture.

After replacing Hatem Ben Arfa in the 66th minute, the Nigeria international found the net for Jean Louis Gasset’s men - who suffered their second defeat of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

The game got to a great start for Marseille as they got a fifth minute lead through Florian Thauvin. Receiving the ball from Japanese defender Hiroki Sakai, the 27-year-old curled in a beauty past goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

In the 14th minute, Andre Villas-Boas’ men had the chance to double their advantage from the penalty spot after referee Frank Schneider pointed to the spot following Youssouf Sabaly’s foul on Jordan Amavi. However, the resultant kick taken by Thauvin was saved by Costil who guessed the right direction.

Two minutes later, Marseille’s attacking forays paid off with Arfa scoring from the left but his effort was out for offside.

Bordeaux had their first clear chance in the 24th minute but thanks to Steve Mandanda, he was well positioned to repel Toma Basic’s thunderous strike.

Amavi doubled the Phocaeans’ lead nine minutes into the second-half after heading home a free-kick from the very enterprising Thauvin.

While Gasset’s men were trying all within their ability to reduce their two-goal deficit, they leaked the third goal after Brazilian defender Pablo turned the ball into his own net in his bid to clear Amavi’s goal-bound shot.

Looking dead and buried, the visitors made two changes with Maja coming in for Arfa and South Korean striker Ui-jo Hwang replacing Yacine Adli. That paid off in the 83rd minute as the 21-year-old Nigerian beat Mandanda from close range courtesy of Jimmy Briand’s assist.

That strike stood as consolation following Bordeaux’s inability to get two more goals in the last seven minutes.

Senegalese defender Sabaly was in action from start to finish for the Girondins, while Algerian midfielder Mehdi Zerkane came in as a 71st minute substitute for Remi Oudin. As expected, Samuel Kalu and Mozambique star Mexer were ruled out of the game owing to hamstring injuries.

With this victory, Marseille moved to fifth in the log after garnering 12 points from seven games, while Bordeaux dropped to 10th with nine points from same number of matches.