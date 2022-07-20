Mahrez relishing Manchester City pre-season friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich

The Algerian winger welcomes the opportunity for the Citizens to test themselves against tough sides ahead of the new campaign

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has discussed the importance of their pre-season matches against Club America and Bayern Munich.

The Premier League champions, who are camping in the USA, will face Club America at NRG Stadium on Thursday before they wind up their tour with a fixture against the Bundesliga giants at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“They’re games we want to win, of course, but nobody’s fully fit yet,” Mahrez told the club's official website, adding: “It’s always good to play different teams from different countries and in a different city.

“Bayern Munich are a very good team and [former City teammate] Leroy [Sane] as well is a good player. We played together for two or three years, and it will be good to see him."

After the two matches, City will return to England to prepare for their FA Community Shield fixture against Liverpool and according to the Algeria international, he is not sure whether the squad will be fit for the game.

“Obviously I don’t know if we’ll be 100% [for the Community Shield], but we’ll be close," Mahrez continued.

"We’re always used to being busy in pre-season, we’re all very happy, we like the training and the way we prepare because it’s the way we all see football.”

On Man City's pre-season tour, Mahrez said: “It’s always good to go away and see different cities. We’re enjoying it here, it’s very hot but it’s nice to go away from your routine.

“It’s good for the fitness as well, there’s many advantages in the heat. It’s difficult but we have to get used to it.

“We’re professional, we’re going to adapt in any way, and we will see.

“It’s very good to meet other people from other countries and cities as well and you see all the young kids and how happy they are, that’s the most important thing for us.”

After taking on Liverpool at King Power Stadium on July 30, Man City will launch their title defence with a trip to face West Ham United at London Stadium on August 7.