Mahrez reaches Manchester City century with brace against Manchester United

Riyad Mahrez reached 100 goal involvements for Manchester City with his brace in their 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United.

Sunday's efforts took the 31-year-old's tally to 60 goals and 41 assists for Pep Guardiola's side since his permanent signing from Leicester City in July 2018.

Following a first-half double from Kevin De Bruyne, Mahrez scored City's third goal with a stunning finish to the Belgian star's corner-kick in the 68th minute.

He grabbed his second of the day on the stroke of full-time, after firing a shot past goalkeeper David De Gea and into the roof of the net.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but it was counted after a VAR review shows he was onside.

Since his return from Algeria's unsuccessful title defence at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Mahrez has scored eight goals in eight matches for the Citizens.

With 21 goals in all competitions so far, Mahrez is only second behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (27 goals) as the highest-scoring Premier League player this campaign.

The derby win boosted Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League table with 69 points after 28 matches - six points ahead of Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Next up for Mahrez and Pep Guardiola's men, is a Uefa Champions League fixture against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday followed by a Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on March 14.