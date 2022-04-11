‘Mahrez owes us an apology’ – Fans ask if Manchester City winger is a Liverpool supporter
A section of fans across the world feel they deserve an apology from Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez after he missed a golden chance in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday.
With the game tied at 2-2, the 31-year-old Algeria international, who had come on for Raheem Sterling in the 75th minute, was put through on goal by Kevin De Bruyne but as he attempted to chip the ball over keeper Alisson Becker, it went over the bar.
His miss left City fans at the Etihad stunned and the game finally ended in a draw. Despite the result, City remained on top of the 20-team table with 74 points, one more than the Reds.
Below is how fans reacted to the miss by Mahrez on Twitter.
A section of other supporters questioned whether Mahrez was a Liverpool fan having missed a penalty against the same team in a previous season.
Meanwhile, other fans, likely to be those of Liverpool, thanked Mahrez for squandering the golden chance.
Elsewhere, a section of other supporters feel Mahrez’s miss will deny Man City a chance to defend the Premier League title while another asked the player to hang his boots.
What is your take on Mahrez’s miss? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.