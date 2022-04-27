‘Mahrez is stingy and wasteful’ – Manchester City star comes under attack after Real Madrid miss

Manchester City fans have castigated the performance of winger Riyad Mahrez after he missed an open chance in their 4-3 Champions League semi-final first-leg victory against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was the 31-year-old Algerian international, who set up Kevin De Bruyne for Man City’s opener with only two minutes played, and then Gabriel Jesus doubled their lead after a pass from De Bruyne.

Man City could have easily stretched their lead to 3-0, but Mahrez, after being put through on goal following a counter-attack; opted to go for goal himself rather than squaring for a tap in, with De Bruyne and Phil Foden to his left for support.

He finally hit his effort which hit the side netting after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois covered his area, a decision which left manager Pep Guardiola, fuming on the touchline while shouting at the player.

Immediately after he missed the chance, Madrid reduced the deficit courtesy of Karim Benzema for a 2-1 half-time scoreline. On resumption, Phil Foden put Man City 3-1 up but Vinícius Junior made it 3-2. Bernardo Silva then stuck the fourth for City before Benzema converted from the penalty spot to cap an entertaining first leg fixture.

Though Mahrez was involved for the entire 90 minutes, City fans have taken to their social media pages to criticise the player.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter after Mahrez’s wasted chance.

Mahrez should be having double hatrick by now.



Stingy and wasteful player 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — AbdulGaniyu (@001Legendary) April 26, 2022

What a selfish play by Mahrez…simple tap in Lmao — Don (@Opresii) April 26, 2022

That stingy attitude from Mahrez is still the difference in this game. In important games like these, it doesn't matter who scores! Lay that ball for someone in a better position to score it, man! — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) April 26, 2022

Jesus is on the pitch yet Mahrez is the one who needs to be crucified for all those misses — 🎄 (@RishiS2001) April 26, 2022

Come on Mahrez, this is how it's done 😡 pic.twitter.com/v4qI8ubZJh — adil (@Barca19stats) April 26, 2022

Mahrez couldn’t score when it was only a 1 goal lead pic.twitter.com/yo0pziV3Xi — . (@_Riddxck) April 26, 2022

There's a HUGE Mahrez miss 5 mins before every Madrid goal. This guy is literally keeping Madrid in the tie — junho *partially inactive* (@Pat_Junho) April 26, 2022

Pep is fuming after that Mahrez miss and rightfully so, it should’ve been 3-0 there — Michael Ramirez (@MikeAlonso10) April 26, 2022

Mahrez has missed a hat trick worth of clear goals — Les Owens (@GoodKidManCity) April 26, 2022

Mahrez cost us this game massively — Cocaine’s Dr.Seuss (@rated07_) April 26, 2022

Never expected a clutch player like Mahrez with such horrendous decision making in a CL semifinal😢 — Pandemic Pep #LKHV (@afc_anubhav) April 27, 2022

Mahrez’s choice to shoot there rather than pass. Properly unforgivable. Pep has every right to lose his head. The 3-0 goal. — Lloyd Scragg (@lloyd_scragg) April 26, 2022

I’m done , I have just rewatched the Man City vs real highlights , and I got so angry at Mahrez that this happened 🤦‍♂️ 😢 pic.twitter.com/lGUeQYgiGn — Utdtreymum (@respectjohnson1) April 26, 2022

Makes sense that Pep is pissed. #Mahrez had an open player on the back post and elected for a right-footed near-post shot. You gotta play the percentages to have maximum effect. This game could've been put to bed in 30 mins. #MCIRMA — Jcrdy (@jordyxcollins) April 26, 2022

That Mahrez hall of shame performance will never be forgotten. Laporte aswell, build a statue for Fernandinho — MA (@mcfcmam) April 26, 2022

Riyad Mahrez has got to have the best set of misses by 1 foot or less of any footballer ever. That guy's missed the Puskas winning goal by a whisker about 15 times. — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) April 26, 2022

A set of fans has defended the player for the missed chances.

I completely understand the frustration towards Mahrez for those missed chances but wanting him out of the starting lineup next week is just straight disrespectful considering he was behind all of our key moments. Overall great game. A goal away from a world class performance pic.twitter.com/gHHWc9G3aP — Youcef  (@ramadan_mahrez) April 26, 2022

Why does Riyad Mahrez have the best first touch in football and why is no one talking about it? — Jack (@Jack1Whitman) April 26, 2022

Mahrez has being brilliant today. Unfortunately, those misses would cloud people’s analysis. — Edwin 🌧 (@Edwyeen) April 26, 2022

i’m not convinced Mahrez made the wrong decision here. players always look much more open than they are in these situations and there’s a good chance the cross is blocked pic.twitter.com/Q6dLW24CFR — ty (@finalthrd) April 26, 2022

Superb 🤯 classic 👐 they all watched Mahrez dance through pic.twitter.com/Upoy1rxM2e — Jordan kiiza (@jordankizza7) April 26, 2022

Mahrez miss again. Don’t get me wrong, he has been good. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 26, 2022

Funny how Riyad Mahrez is our top scorer and we still complain about his finishing. Only at Manchester City Football Club. — ⁹  (@JesusRoIe) April 26, 2022

However, despite the miss, another set of fans have praised the Algerian star for his superb assist that helped Man City to take a deserved lead.

Incredible start - magic from mahrez on the right, darting through a gap, weaving inside and delivering a perfect cross onto the head of KDB #MCFC — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) April 26, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE! 🙌



Fantastic work down the right from Mahrez, he cuts inside and floats one onto the head of De Bruyne who plants it past Courtois! 💥 🤍💙 — Maame Gyata💦 (@MaameGyata) April 26, 2022

Mahrez you are unreal!!!!!! — nour (@nourmcfc) April 26, 2022

That vision from Mahrez in laying the ball on a plate for De Bruyne🔥#UCL



pic.twitter.com/WnOJHTgyvG — Ochi (@soo_ochieng) April 26, 2022

You saw that KDB goal that was assisted by Mahrez ehhh.. That is exactly the type of creativity Chelsea are lacking honestly🥶 #MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/A8jmlFX3dP — Lampard💎 (@Lampard_Lawal) April 26, 2022

Sum up Mahrez’s display for Manchester City against Real Madrid in one word?