Mahrez: I want to finish my career at Manchester City

The Algeria international has said that his target is to finish his career at the Etihad Stadium after winning a third Premier League title

Riyad Mahrez says that given the opportunity, he will finish his career at Manchester City.

Mahrez made his name at Leicester, who he joined from Le Havre in France’s second tier in 2014. After winning the Premier League with the Foxes, he moved to Man City and has become an important member of their squad – even if that means he is often a substitute.

For the Algeria international, though, that is no problem.

Article continues below

What has he said?

“My future? I feel very good at Man City. There is no desire to look elsewhere,” he told RMC. “I don't know yet what my situation will be. But I'm happy in city and that's where I want to be.

Asked if he thinks about ending his career at Marseille, he added: “No, that’s not something I tell myself. I want to end my career in England and Manchester City. So that’s not something that I am considering.”

Mahrez’s personal targets

Asked if he seeks that Ballon d’Or, he said: “No, I wouldn't go so far as to say that. I will stay focused on this Champions League final. I am not here to believe myself to be a future Ballon d'Or. We will play the matches, try to make a difference with the team and then we will see.”

On the Premier League title

When asked which of his three Premier League title wins he enjoyed the most, he said: “The Leicester title was the very first one I won and with a team not at all expected to achieve that. It will always remain a special memory. Now, with City, it's really not easy to win the league. Every year, the competitions pushes us. When Liverpool took our title from us, we weren't happy. And that motivated us. So this title is also very special.”

Further Reading