Mahrez: Fans slam Guardiola’s decision to substitute Manchester City star against Real Madrid - 'It was so needless'

Fans have hit out at Pep Guardiola for substituting Riyad Mahrez as Manchester City bowed out of the Champions League after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid.

After a goalless first half in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg showdown, the Algeria international put the Citizens ahead in the 73rd minute thanks to Bernardo Silva’s assist.

Twelve minutes later, Mahrez was subbed off for Fernandinho. Ultimately, that plan backfired as Carlo Ancelotti’s scored two late goals through super-sub Rodrygo to send the match into extra-time.

Karim Benzema’s penalty in the 95th minute ensured that the reigning English kings crashed out 6-5 on aggregate.

According to enthusiasts, the decision to take out enterprising Mahrez cost City a place in the final while they queried the former Barcelona handler.

This Mahrez sub was so needless. — blonde (@_3nerst_) May 4, 2022

I always thought the Fernandinho for Mahrez sub was a lil too early — TOKUNBO MANCHI (@dhaivee) May 4, 2022

Na that KDB and Mahrez sub I no understand — Babingo Dabalaya (@SmarteeyPants) May 4, 2022

Pep will wish he didn't make those subs earlier. KDB and Mahrez would have made things easier for Pep 😥😥 — Aondosoo Ichull (@bigbigsomething) May 4, 2022

For me, the Fernadinho sub wasn't necessary at all. They still needed Mahrez on the pitch in the absence of KDB. — Sola Israel-Akinsola (@Sola_Baggins) May 4, 2022

Why sub off Mahrez? — Olamide (@Hollarmss) May 4, 2022

Why sub Mahrez ??? — POCKET OPTION PAPI (@apexkweli) May 4, 2022

It was done City switched off. Mahrez sub killed them. — Mokhabukidenta (@Mokhabukidenta1) May 4, 2022

Why did Pep sub off Mahrez? — 𝔻𝕒 𝔹𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕕 𝕆𝕟𝕖 (@MonsuruBKareem) May 4, 2022

I don't understand why Pep substituted Mahrez? #UCL — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 4, 2022

Mahrez s sub that's where Pep has lost it.! — Nathi 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇷🇺🇷🇺 (@Nkosinathi_99) May 4, 2022

Pep shouldn't have sub'd Mahrez 🤞🏾, there was no need. — KC 🇿🇦 (@ZakesPeople1) May 4, 2022

Even at the barrage of criticisms, some have absolved Guardiola of any blame for Manchester City failing to reach the Champions League final.

They claimed the Premier League side gave their best but were just unlucky against the newly crowned La Liga kings.

Guys let's be sincere. Real Madrid can't boss any shit(match), they were just lucky right from the start.



PSG, Chelsea & Man. City outclassed them in their respective 2nd legs but somehow I can't even imagine they managed to escape. — 𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜. (@IPrince_ec) May 4, 2022

Real Madrid were lucky. Got 2 penalties in two games. City were far better. But this is football. — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) May 4, 2022

City controlled the whole tie bar 5 minutes. They were the better team over the 2 legs — 𝙐𝙢𝙖𝙧 (@afc_umzz) May 4, 2022

PSG, Chelsea and Man city.

Madrid were never the better team against any of these teams.



But at last Real Madrid are now in final..



Anything can happen in football



What a game — Mayowa olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) May 4, 2022

City were the better team in tonight’s game but when you see that mentality, they were not even close. That mentality comes with heritage. — Akanbi Opo (@Fin_Disu) May 4, 2022

Man City were the better team over both legs ..there is nothing emotional or sentimental about that but at the end na who win be koko. https://t.co/tgyRuLmAr2 — Akums Ngozi Nathaneal (@akumsngozi) May 4, 2022

Real Madrid have now reached their 17th European Cup/Champions League final, six more than any other team.

They will now look ahead to the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France.



Did Guardiola commit a blunder subbing off Mahrez against Madrid? Let's know in the comments.