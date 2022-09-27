Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been criticised by fans after his costly blunders helped Germany claim a 3-3 draw against England.

Maguire gave away the penalty for the opener

He was also at fault for the second goal

Despite the mistakes, he played 90 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old had a night to forget with the Three Lions as they came from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan put Germany ahead after the Red Devils defender clumsily fouled Jamal Musiala before Kai Havertz doubled their lead.

However, England recovered with goals from Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane before Havertz snatched the draw for Germany with three minutes left to the final whistle in the Uefa Nations League contest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Maguire's performance has been heavily criticised by a cross-section of African fans, who took to social media to vent their frustration and called on the player to try other sports instead.

"I doubt whether Maguire is a footballer😂," Cyrus Okoth wrote on Facebook while Wanjiku Son put out a question: "Was really Harry Maguire a footballer?" and Jeff Motta answered: "I think he should try American football, he is too heavy for real football."

"Are you people convinced Maguire is a footballer?," Daniel Atemba also posed a question while Cheruiyot Yegon asked: "Is Maguire a footballer really, he should try hockey."

Kavai Jahseed said: "Harry Maguire is a full-time Comedian who occasionally plays football," while Aaron Dylan wrote: "I think Maguire is talented in wrestling but not a player."

George Owuor suggested it was time to bench Maguire for the rest of the season: "Maguire? Not only in Man United, national team too. Should be benched for as long as possible," while Lyn Neonate said: "Hopefully Ten Hag is watching, this Maguire thing is not a footballer."

Alexis Jumanne wrote: "Maguire again🤣🤣 he needs a medal," while Okamar Moses said: "Maguire should be disbanded 🌝😏😏."

However, Steve Gabriel was against those hitting out at the player: "Why are you blaming Maguire?" he posed a question, adding: "He is a defender he can't play the whole field.

"When a team is defeated, a player should not be blamed but the whole team."

Ibrahim Mwasi opined: "I think this guy is under high pressure because the whole world is blaming him so he wants to prove them wrong but in the line of duty he commits such mistakes due to frustration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire's first blunder allowed Germany to take the lead against the run of play. The former Leicester City player gave away the ball to Musiala in the danger zone and was slow to react and instead fouled his opponent.

For Germany's second goal Maguire was again at fault. After trying to initiate an attack, he was robbed of the ball and Germany took advantage to double their lead.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? His recent poor displays have seen him dropped to the bench by manager Erik ten Hag and with the Manchester derby against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2, it is not clear whether he will be recalled for action.