'Maguire is a top player and he's got the right attitude' - £80m signing 'deserved' Man Utd captaincy, says Robson

The Red Devils legend thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a "good decision' by handing the England defender leadership duties earlier this season

Harry Maguire fully "deserved" to be named Manchester United's new permanent captain in January, according to Bryan Robson, who has described the club's record signing as a "top player".

United forked out £80 million to lure Maguire to Old Trafford last summer after months of speculation, making him the world's most expensive defender in the process.

The 27-year-old has been the first name on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team sheet ever since, racking up 42 appearances across all competitions while also contributing two goals and three assists.

Solskjaer was forced to pick a new captain after Ashley Young was sold to Inter in January, and did not hesitate to turn to Maguire, who has led by example throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

The England international has helped transform the Red Devils into a solid outfit again, striking up a formidable partnership with Victor Lindelof in the heart of the defence.

United only conceded two goals in their final 11 fixtures before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, and looked on course for a top-four Premier League finish.

Robson thinks Maguire quickly proved himself as an "organiser" upon his arrival at Old Trafford, and that he has the "right attitude" to be the main role model in Solskjaer's squad for many years to come.

“I thought it was deserved,” the United legend told the club's official podcast when asked if Maguire was an ideal captaincy candidate.

“Harry had done really well in the World Cup with England. He did really well with Leicester City, so when you sign a player like him in a central position, a defender or a midfield player, I think that’s where the captaincy should come from.

“You’ve got to be a demanding figure for your team-mates, an organiser, and I think Harry portrayed that as soon as he came into the club. He wasn’t overawed about playing for Manchester United which was another good thing. So I think Ole’s made the right decision by giving Harry the captaincy.

“Since then, off the pitch, he’s had an influence on the boys as well, about how you should be a Manchester United player and doing the commercial stuff as well as looking after yourself off the pitch.

“I think he’s a top player, he’s got the right attitude to be a Manchester United captain and it’s a good decision by Ole.”