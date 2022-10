Ronaldo and Maguire both feature in United's starting line-up to take on West Ham, as Tan Hag makes 3 changes from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire join Anthony Elanga in the United starting line-up, with Jadon Sancho dropping to the bench. Victor Lindelof and Antony do not feature at all in the match-day squad due to illness and injury, respectively. More to follow...